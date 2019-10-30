Merck Animal Health grows aquaculture team with new hires

Biopharmaceutical company Merck Animal Health has named Jackie Zimmerman as national account manager for its North American Aquaculture division.

Zimmerman will be responsible for sales and services in the United States and Canada to advance the health and wellbeing of fish.

“The aquaculture division of Merck Animal Health is growing globally, and it’s really exciting to be joining this team and to be able to support our customers,” she said.

Zimmerman joins the company from Skretting USA, where she was sales manager. Prior to her seven years at Skretting, she worked with several different commercial aquaculture organizations that focused on fish production and their nutritional and health needs. She received her BS Marine Biology from Hawaii Pacific University and a master’s in Coastal Sciences/Aquaculture from The University of Southern Mississippi.

In addition to the hiring of Zimmerman, Merck Animal Health team recently named Kasha Cox as director of Global Aquaculture to lead the company’s aquaculture division, and Dr Tim Kniffen, DVM, technical services for Global and North America Aquaculture. The appointments are in line with the global expansion effort by Merck Animal Health to more strongly position the company as a world leader in aquaculture.

“Aquaculture is growing as a supplier of healthy protein for the world. Merck Animal Health is strongly positioned, through our people, products and training support, to help ensure the food supply is healthy and produced sustainably,” said Cox.