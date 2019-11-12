Mowi appoints new CEO

Mowi ASA has officially announced the appointment of Ivan Vindheim as the company’s new CEO.

Vindeheim replaces Alf-Heige Aarskog who stepped down on after almost 10 years as CEO. The Nov. 12 announcement comes days after Aarskog released a written apology on Nov. 7 to Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball and Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne following the death of 2.6 million farmed salmon at Northern Harvest Seafarm’s facility.

“I am very pleased that Ivan takes over the helm and I would like to congratulate the Board on making an excellent hire. The recruitment of an internal candidate also ensures continuity and should reassure everyone associated with the company that the business is in the most capable hands,” said Aarskog in a statement.

Vindheim has been Mowi’s CFO since 2012. Krisitan Ellingsen, group accounting director, will replace Windheim as CFO.

“I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Mowi together with more than 14,500 highly competent colleagues. It is with humbleness I take on this task,” said Vindheim in a statement. “The Board’s strategy for Mowi of being a leading integrated seafood provider remains unchanged, and together with the rest of the organization I look forward to continuing to make Mowi a stronger company and execute on our strategy.”