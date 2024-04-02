Mowi communications director Ian Roberts leaves after 31 years
April 2, 2024
By Aquaculture North America staff
Ian Roberts, communications director for Mowi Scotland, Ireland and Canada, is leaving after 31 years.
Roberts began his career at Marine Harvest Canada in 1993, as a salmon farmer and progressed to communications manager, and later director of public affairs.
He shares some of his experience as host of one of Aquaculture North America’s podcasts, Salmon Farming: Inside & Out.
“It is with mixed emotions that I announce, after 31 exciting years, my upcoming departure from Mowi,” Roberts said in a LinkedIn post. “I started out loving the fish, only to end up also loving the wonderful people in and around the aquaculture business that I have had the pleasure to get to know and respect.”
His last day at Mowi is Aug. 1.
Advertisement
- SAGE and Seaworthy collaborate on new climate and seafood podcast
- Response: Activist tactics in pushing misinformation need to be called out