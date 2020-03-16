Mowi launches Pure salmon brand, available in Amazon

Norway-based salmon producer, Mowi, has launched a new global brand, MOWI Pure, available now through Amazon Fresh, a statement from the company said.

Mowi Pure products are made from a unique breed of sustainably-farmed Norwegian Atlantic salmon that can be traced back generations to the wildest rivers in Norway. The fish are fed a special diet that is richer in marine ingredients than other feeds in the industry, and, with selection following the highest quality standards, the always-fresh, never frozen products achieve an unprecedented level of quality and taste, the company said.

“With MOWI Pure, we’re challenging the seafood status quo by making chef-quality salmon in unique, precision Japanese cuts available to everyone,” said Andreas Johler, managing director of brands at Mowi.

While Mowi’s chef-quality, fresh, never frozen salmon packed with full nutrients and flavor will initially be available only through Amazon Fresh, the products will be in stores nationwide later in 2020, according to the company. A smoked product line is also scheduled for release later this year.

The company is also launching a traceability platform, using QR codes, that will allow for increased transparency and traceability to “elevate consumer trust in the salmon category.”

When the codes are scanned, they will direct consumers to valuable information about origin, freshness and nutrition, as well as cooking guides and recipes, the company said.