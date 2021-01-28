News
Business Management
Mowi tops ranking of protein producers
By Liza Mayer
Mowi bested 59 meat, dairy and farmed fish producers worldwide that were evaluated on how they are managing critical risks facing the sector.
It is the second year in a row that Mowi ranked number one on the Coller FAIRR Protein Producer Index.
The firms are ranked against 10 environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related criteria including GHG emissions, deforestation, antibiotic use and working conditions. The benchmark serves as a resource for institutional investors when considering investing in these firms, which are the world’s top 60 largest publicly listed animal protein producers.
“2020 has been and continues to be a challenging year for all businesses, but this shows that Mowi has managed to remain true to its values and stated commitments to be a sustainable protein producer and lead the Blue Revolution,” said Mowi CEO, Ivan Vindheim.
