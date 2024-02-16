Aquaculture North America

National Fisheries Institute joins WIC to strengthen seafood nutrition program

February 16, 2024
By Aquaculture North America staff

The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) has joined the National WIC Association (NWA) as a Non-Profit Organization/small business partner to advocate for and strengthen the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC.) 

“Seafood is a renowned superfood and anything we can do to ensure communities at nutritional risk have access to it is important,” said Lisa Wallenda Picard, NFI president and chief executive officer. “Affordable, shelf-stable staples like canned salmon are part of the program and provide a nutrient-rich protein that’s just about unmatched in the health department.” 

The WIC–federal grant program–is 50 years old and has been providing families access to healthy foods. 

In 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture proposed updates to align WIC packages with existing dietary guidelines that would expand access to seafood for nearly all program participants. According to a press release from the NFI, this is a step toward addressing “one of the most under-consumed foods in Americans’ diets” as nearly all Americans across all ages have seafood intakes below recommended amounts.  

Advertisement

“NFI members from Alaska to Georgia supply seafood to the program and are invested in seeing it thrive,” said Picard.

Print this page

Story continue below


How to keep salmon on consumers’ plates
Cooke partners with Martha Stewart to launch seafood product line
John Connelly to bid NFI goodbye in 2023
Cooke acquires Slade Gorton, seafood manufacturer

Tags







From the Bookstore

Clinical Guide to Fish Medicine
Clinical Guide to Fish Medicine
$191.99
 