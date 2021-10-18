Net-services provider appoints homegrown talent

Badinotti Net Services Canada Ltd. has named Trevor Schiele as director of Sea Operations.

Having grown up in the coast of British Columbia, Schiele has worked in aquaculture since graduating high school and has always been interested in continuing his career in the industry, said the Campbell River, B.C.-based company.

“I was born in Campbell River, and I’m very proud to be a part of aquaculture and raise my family in close proximity to where I grew up,” said Schiele.

His first post-secondary education path led him to a company that provided service support to the local aquaculture firms.

He completed a distance education program though the BC Institute of Technology in Occupational Health Sciences at the age of 27, and the degree helped to expand his career into industrial processes and risk management in aquaculture at Badinotti.