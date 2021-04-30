New appointment at extrusion tech provider 

Extrusion and drying tech provider Extru-Tech has named Jordan Niegsch as process implementation specialist.

In this role, Niegsch will be involved all aspects of product and process development and support, including working with the Innovation Group to develop and deploy new technology for its clients, the company announced.

The Kansas-based company manufactures extrusion systems dedicated to aqua-feed production. Its full range of products includes extrusion systems for the production of human food, pet food and other animal feed.