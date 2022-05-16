New aquaculture lab expands R&D reach

ADM Animal Nutrition’s new lab in Decatur, Illinois will expand the company’s R&D capabilities to North America Photo: © vectorfusionart / Adobe Stock

Animal feed specialist ADM Animal Nutrition has opened a new wet lab in Decatur, Illinois to expand R&D capabilities to North America. Its other aquaculture research facilities are located in Brazil, Mexico and Vietnam.

Housed within the 12,000-sqft ANTC facility, aquaculture researchers will have access to a pilot lab that allows production of commercial-equivalent feeds for rapid prototyping of new technologies, such as feed ingredients and additives that can increase production efficiency, mitigate environmental impact and improve animal health and welfare. The facility is strategically located near ADM’s James R. Randal Research Center and ADM production facilities in Decatur.

“The opening of this new wet lab demonstrates our commitment to scientific discovery, bringing expanded capabilities to our competitive aqua innovation network worldwide,” said Nuria Miquel, Ph.D. , Vice President, R&D, ADM Animal Nutrition. “It also reinforces knowledge-sharing between our animal and human nutrition colleagues, allowing our innovation projects to benefit from a central hub of expertise.”