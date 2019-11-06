New company aims to fill void from Pentair’s exit

A new company in Campbell River, British Columbia hopes to fill the void created by Pentair’s decision to exit from aquaculture.
Kurt Lang and Stephanie King founded Inwater Technologies Inc “with Pentair’s support,” the duo said.
“Pentair Aquatic Eco Systems’ exit from the aquaculture market in order to shift focus onto their core markets has left a lot of fish farmers wondering where to get support for Point Four monitoring, PR Aqua Drumfilters, etc,” Lang said in a post on LinkedIn.
InWater Technologies is now open and located in the office/warehouse space previously occupied by Pentair.
“We will manufacture and distribute the Point Four (PT4) monitoring line as well as a range of equipment to compliment the PT4 systems. We have an in-house probe repair division and can rebuild just about anything you can ship to us. For anything too large to ship to us we can come to you. We travel the world to perform anything from equipment commissioning to full facility start-up, equipment audits to trouble shooting, and most important, customer training,” Lang added.
More details are forthcoming in the company’s website at www.inwatertech.com