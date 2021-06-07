New dates for Aquaculture Canada and WAS North America

Aquaculture conference attendees at St. John’s, Newfoundland in 2019. The city will host what is dubbed as the ‘largest aquaculture-focused conference in Canadian history’ in August 2022 (Photo: Eric Ignatz)

Aquaculture Canada and WAS North America will no longer be happening this year but will instead be rescheduled to August 15 – 18, 2022.

The event will be held at the same venue: the St. John’s Convention Centre in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The co-organizers — the Aquaculture Association of Canada (AAC) and the World Aquaculture Society (WAS) — said that all originally planned events and sessions for the conference will proceed as planned.

“This meeting will still also represent the 2022 annual meetings of the AAC and NAIA. Submitted abstracts to date will continue to be processed by the program committee and all registrations will continue to be valid. The abstract deadline will be changed to March 15, 2022,” they announced.

Booth bookings will continue to be acknowledged, they said, but hotel room bookings will not be rolled over to 2022. “If you have made accommodation arrangements, it is recommended that you follow up with your hotel directly regarding cancellations or date changes,” they advised.

Information regarding commercial exhibitor, sponsor, participants and visitors’ registrations can be found at www.was.org.