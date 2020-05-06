Aquaculture North America

Covid-19 Updates News Business Management Education
New dates set for Boston seafood show


May 6, 2020
By Liza Mayer


Topics

The Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America will be held from 22-24 September at the Boston Exhibition and Convention Center, said event organizer, Diversified Communications.

The event was to take place in March but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diversified it will reach out to exhibitors, buyers and other seafood professionals to provide further details about the September event in the coming weeks.

Print this page

Related
COVID-19 concerns cause postponement of Boston Seafood Expo
Major global seafood event cancelled for 2020
AIW 2020 is cancelled
B.C. salmon farmers to donate 200,000 meals to food banks



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*