New dates set for Boston seafood show
May 6, 2020
By Liza Mayer
The Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America will be held from 22-24 September at the Boston Exhibition and Convention Center, said event organizer, Diversified Communications.
The event was to take place in March but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Diversified it will reach out to exhibitors, buyers and other seafood professionals to provide further details about the September event in the coming weeks.
