New online program to connect women in the seafood industry

Julie Kuchepatov, founder of Seafood and Gender Equality (SAGE), announced a new networking platform aimed at gathering women and gender minorities in the seafood industry.

The new program, The Bloom, is set to be launched in 2023 to facilitate “virtual get-togethers” to inspire and empower women and other gender minorities that are working throughout the seafood industry’s value chain. Kuchepatov said that in-person meetings could also be in the program’s future.

“The Bloom will provide a safe space to discuss the challenges we encounter in the course of our daily lives and hear solutions to these challenges,” said Kuchepatov in a LinkedIn announcement. “With The Bloom, we aim to enhance the visibility of women and gender minorities working in the industry, make jobs in the sector more accessible and desirable for this community, increase our well-being through greater awareness of our contributions and stronger policies, and grow the number of women and gender minorities hired and retained in the industry.”

SAGE is currently looking to gather feedback from the industry in the form of an online survey.