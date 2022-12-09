New SEAfood Act to support sustainable seafood offshore in U.S.

A new bill has been introduced to Congress in support of a responsible seafood offshore aquaculture in the United States.

The Science-based Equitable Aquaculture Food Act, or SEAfood Act, was introduced by Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-CA-47) as a bipartisan measure that is meant to “lay the groundwork for an equitable and inclusive seafood economy of both farmed and wild-caught fish while prioritizing data and science in the development of offshore aquaculture in the U.S.,” according to the Environmental Defense Fund.

“We applaud this important step to advance the growth of aquaculture in U.S. federal waters. It’s a responsible, science-backed approach that’s good for the economy, for our domestic seafood industry, for our ocean and for American consumers,” said Eric Schwaab, senior vice president for Environmental Defense Fund.

The SEAfood Act aims to:

