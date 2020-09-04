New starter feed from Cargill

NaturaXCEL from Cargill is produced in the US and is available in 0.3mm, 0.6mm, 0.8mm and 1.2mm sizes

Cargill has launched a new micro-pellet starter feed suitable for both conventional aquaculture systems and recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS).

The feed producer said it launched the product, EWOS Natura XCEL, after multiple trials showed “superior nutrition” for chum, pink and trout species. The feed is also viable for coho and sockeye fry at temperatures of 8°C or higher.

Key ingredients of the new feed include fishmeal and other sustainable protein alternatives, said the company. “The new formulation delivers measurable benefits without compromising nutrition or fry growth, so hatcheries can maintain schedule targets,” it added.