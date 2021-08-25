New study confirms Antarctic krill meal as fit substitute for fish meal

A new study has found Antarctic krill meal as a suitable replacement for fishmeal in diets for European seabass after feeding trials showed positive effects on fish growth performance, feed utilization and liver metabolism.

In the study, European sea bass were fed a practical diet with either a 15 per cent fishmeal content, or the same diet substituted by 30 per cent or 50 per cent Antarctic krill meal for 12 weeks in triplicates. At the end of the feeding trial, growth performance, liver morphology, liver proximate composition, lipid classes and fatty acid profiles, as well as the expression of hepatic genes related with lipid metabolism were evaluated.

“Our results indicate that krill meal inclusion up to 7.5 per cent as fishmeal replacement in practical diets for European sea bass improves growth performance, feed utilization and liver health status,” said Silvia Torrecillas, senior researcher at Research Group in Aquaculture in Spain.

Earlier studies have proven the positive effects that krill meal has on the performance and health of fish. As a rich source of Omega-3s in phospholipid form, it is seen as a sustainable option for improving aquaculture feed quality for farmed fish and shrimp.

“A sustainable growth of the aquaculture industry implies the use of eco-friendly ingredients as alternative to the traditional marine protein and lipid sources,” said Torrecillas.

Scientists from the Research Group in Aquaculture (GIA) IU-ECOAQUA (Spain) and Aker BioMarine conducted the study.