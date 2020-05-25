Newfoundland announces measures to support seafood farmers

Seafood farmers in Newfoundland and Labrador are among the beneficiaries of new measures aimed at local businesses Credit: NAIA

The Provincial Government of Newfoundland and Labrador unveiled on May 22 measures to support local businesses, including aquaculture.

The province is either deferring or waiving a number of government fees, totalling more than $6 million, to help businesses free up clash flow during these uncertain times.

Measures specific to aquaculture include the elimination or offer of rebates on aquaculture licence fees; deferral of annual Crown Lands fees for aquaculture sites; and waiving of payment of water use charges for 2019 due in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Mark Lane, executive director of Newfoundland & Labrador Aquaculture Industry Association (NAIA), says Premier Dwight Ball and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador recognize the contribution that seafood farmers are making toward food security and the economy.

“It is reassuring to know that we have multiple levels of government that support the seafood farming industry. It is especially appreciated during this time of COVID-19. This will help farmers continue to produce high-quality seafood for consumption here at home and around the world,” said Lane.