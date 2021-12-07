Newfoundland association announces new executive director

Jamie Baker is the new executive director of the the Newfoundland and Labrador Aquaculture Industry Association (NAIA).

According to the association’s statement, Baker has gained experience in the seafood sector through communications, news media and industry representation. He now hopes to use his skills as NAIA’s advocate for the growth of the aquaculture industry through sustainable sea farming.

“I have every confidence that Jamie will make sure the positive impact of sustainable aquaculture is effectively communicated and understood in this province and abroad, and I wish him every success in this role,” said NAIA president, Jason Card.

Baker joins NAIA following the departure of Mark Lane, who now serves as impact manager at philanthropic organization, The Northpine Foundation.