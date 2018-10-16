The ability to adapt and innovate is crucial in ensuring the future of the marine ingredients industry, said IFFO’s President Eduardo Goycoolea at the opening of IFFO’s 58th Annual Conference in Rome on Monday.
Goycoolea speaks amidst renewed pressure for the industry to embrace more sustainable practices, and the push for aquaculture to reduce its reliance on marine-derived fish feed ingredients.
“As an industry you have adapted your products to ensure the success of the aquaculture industry, but as resources continue to become scarcer, more innovation will be needed. There are huge opportunities in producing further new marine ingredients from our oceans, your future is in your hands, be true to your name,” he told participants.
Dr George Chamberlain, President, Global Aquaculture Alliance, said marine ingredients are “the gold standard” but agreed with Goycoolea that “supply needs to increase through by-products and the development of new innovative sources.”
The IFFO conference wraps up Wednesday.
Adapt and innovate, marine ingredients industry told
