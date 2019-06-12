Aqua-Spark adds to its portfolio

Aqua-Spark co-founder Mike Velings says the latest investments are moving the needle for a more sustainable future for aquaculture Credit: Rethink Events

The Netherlands-based aquaculture investment firm Aqua-Spark has added to its portfolio companies in land-based aquaculture and fish nutrition. Aqua-Spark has now invested in 16 complementary small-to-medium enterprises that are working toward the sustainable production of aquatic life.





The Fund is a primary investor in BioFishency’s latest round of funding, which raised $2.4 million in total. BioFishency is an Israel-based innovator in water treatment systems for use in land-based aquaculture. The company will use the additional funds to support its innovative R&D strategy and expansion in China.



The fund also injected cash into Molofeed, a Norway-based company with a new feed formula that can replace live feed earlier in the larval rearing cycle than other products on the market. Aqua-Spark’s investment in Molofeed will be put towards marketing and increasing production capacity.



“These two companies exemplify what we set out to do with Aqua-Spark. While in different parts of the value chain, through advanced technology and innovative thinking, they’re each moving the needle for a more sustainable future for aquaculture,” said Mike Velings and Amy Novogratz, co-founders of Aqua-Spark.