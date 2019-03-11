AquaBounty to begin farming in US following FDA import decision
Maynard, Mass.-based biotechnology company AquaBounty Technologies announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted an import alert that prevented the company from producing and marketing its salmon in the U.S.
The lift will allow the company to start farming its AquAdvantage Salmon in Indiana.
“As FDA notes in this announcement, our salmon was approved by the agency over three years ago based upon a very comprehensive science-based review process, which established that our salmon was safe, nutritious, and environmentally sound and met all other regulatory requirements,” Sylvia Wulf, chief executive officer of AquaBounty stated in a release.
Wulf said AquaBounty will immediately start the process to import AquAdvantage eggs from its hatchery in Canada to begin grow out at its Indiana facility.
The company said approximately 350,000 tons of Atlantic salmon are consumed in the United States with more than 95 percent of it imported. It added that the FDA’s actions will allow for production and sale to begin in the U.S., and reduce dependence on seafood imports.
