Atlantic Sapphire celebrates another milestone
Atlantic Sapphire founder and chairman Christian Sørensen was the first to give feed to the This is the first batch of fingerlings transferred to the feeding tanks in Miami. Photo//Atlantic Sapphire
Atlantic Sapphire moved the first two commercial batches of salmon fingerlings from its hatchery to the feeding unit at its new Miami, Fla., facility on Monday.
This new milestone comes two months after the company reported it put its first 400,000 eggs in Bluehouse hatchery in Miami in November 2018.
Chief executive officer Johan Andreassen credits the move to a “tremendous effort” from the entire team and partners.
“These fish are swimming in crystal clear purified water from the Biscayne Aquifer,” Andreassen said in a post adding, “Blue is the new green!”
Subscription Centre
Most Popular
-
US patent given to company to grow gourmet-grade shrimp in enclosed, salt water systemDallas, Texas-based agro-tech company NaturalShrimp, Inc., and Colorado Springs, Colo.,…
-
A closer look at Cole-Munro FisheriesThe pristine waters of Lake Huron have long drawn attention…
-
Stronger America Through Seafood reaching out to seafood community stakeholdersU.S., advocacy group Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS) is requesting…
-
Federal Court rules BC farmed salmon must be tested for PRVThe Canadian Federal Court has ruled that juvenile farmed salmon…
Latest Events
|
Wisconsin Aquaculture Conference 2019Thu Feb 14, 2019
|
2019 Catfish Farmers of America Annual ConventionThu Feb 21, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
AQUACULTURE 2019Thu Mar 07, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
NC Aquaculture Development ConferenceThu Mar 28, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
Commercial Aquaponics WorkshopTue Apr 09, 2019