Auburn Aquaponics Workshop coming up
Auburn University’s Aquaculture and Fisheries Business Institute has announced a Commercial Aquaponics Workshop to be held in Auburn Alabama from April 9 through the 11.
With one day of hands-on activities as well as two days of lecture, attendees will have the opportunity to see and hear all about commercial systems and their operations.
Presenters include Dr. James Rakocy, Huy Tran, Dr. Jesse Chappell, Dr. Terry Hanson and more.
Please contact Amy Stone at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it for more information or visit this website.
