Benchmark wins lawsuit

Hatching and enrichment technologies for artemia, which are used as live feeds, were at the center of the patent-infringement case Credit: Adobe Stock

Benchmark Holdings, a specialist in manufacturing nutrition and health products for aquaculture, has won a case against Marine-Tech International (MTI) in Thailand for patent infringement.





The patents relate to the company’s hatching and enrichment technologies for artemia, which are used as live feeds in marine finfish hatcheries.



The Sheffield, UK-based biotech company filed a complaint at the Intellectual Property and International Trade Court in Bangkok in 2017 following unfruitful dialogue with MTI. The court awarded damages to Benchmark in November and ordered MTI to cease using Benchmark’s patented technology.