Call for applications for the Mike Clark Aquaculture Farmer Leadership Program

The National Aquaculture Association is calling on young farmers to apply for the Mike Clark Aquaculture Farmer Leadership Program.



The program helps young farmers interested in becoming leaders at the state or national level to create, contribute to, and strengthen U.S. state or national aquaculture organizations.The program honours Mike Clark of Central Arkansas Fisheries – a farmer, family and community leader who furthered the growth of U.S. aquaculture.To qualify, applicants must be in a farm management position and commit to a one-year leadership training effort.Applications are being accepted fromSuccessful applicants will be announced during the Plenary Session of Aquaculture 2019 on March 8, 2019.For additional information or an application, please contact the NAA at 850-216-2400 or