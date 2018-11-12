Canada makes fishery agreement with Listuguj Mi'gmaq community in Quebec

Moving forward in partnership with Listuguj Mi’gmaq Government to renew the relationship and advance #reconciliation with a Framework Agreement on fishing rights and interests. @LisMigGov https://t.co/YoLwjpRsZU pic.twitter.com/2Z2MAHkId7 — Minister Carolyn Bennett (@CrownIndigenous) November 12, 2018

The Government of Canada signed an agreement on Monday in partnership with Quebec’s Listuguj Mi'gmaq Government for the Listuguj First Nation-Canada Fish Framework Agreement.The Framework Agreement outlines Listuguj's fish interests, positions parties to explore innovative fish arrangements, and reaffirms the parties' commitment to advance Listuguj's fishing rights. The agreement will also help establish a process to help strengthen a nation-to-nation relationship between the Government of Canada and Listuguj Mi'gmaq Government."The Listuguj Mi'gmaq Government (LMG) recognizes that fishing is our inherent right that stems from our traditional way of life. Mi'gmaq law recognizes this inherent right,” Chief Darcy Gray of the Listuguj Mi'gmaq Government stated in a release. “As an elected government we will continue to exercise our jurisdiction over and responsibility for our fisheries as a community. Usgaqa'nminew aq ango'tesnug – our fisheries belong to us, and we will take care of it. Through this agreement, we hope that Canada can be a partner in our efforts and look forward to the work ahead."The Listuguj Mi'gmaq Government is one of three Mi'gmaq communities of Quebec, all of which have a treaty right to hunt, fish, and gather for a "moderate livelihood," as confirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada's 1999 Marshall Decision.The agreement represents an important act of reconciliation, based on mutual respect and recognition of the rights and interests of the Listuguj Mi'gmaq Government and all Canadians."Being part of this achievement with our partners of the Listuguj Mi'gmaq Government is an honour. I wish all the best to the parties in their discussions to move forward on a true and strong reconciliation,” Marc Miller, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, said in the release.Listuguj consists of approximately 4,100 registered members. The community is located on the north shore of the Restigouche River in Quebec, north of the interprovincial bridge linking Quebec and New Brunswick.Listuguj's fish interests include: enhancing their fisheries resource capacity, strengthening their fish governance institutions, developing cooperative fisheries management regimes, and improving the economic and ecological sustainability of their fisheries.