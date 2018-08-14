Canadian town mulls aquaculture service hub

Liza Mayer
August 14, 2018
By
Under the plan, a former shipyard in the town of Marystown, Newfoundland, will be converted into an aquaculture service facility Adobe Stock
A Canadian town is reportedly considering building an aquaculture service hub that will provide comprehensive services to fish farms in the Atlantic region.

Under the plan, a former shipyard in the town of Marystown, Newfoundland, will be converted into a service facility. Marbase Marystown Inc, a partnership between a Newfoundland-based private equity company and a Norwegian firm are behind the plan, reported the Southern Gazette.

“Marbase will bring together key suppliers to enhance the industry’s supply chain efficiency, enable access to key resources, improve advanced technology transfer, and move Canada’s aquaculture production towards a more modern, sustainable and efficient future,” the publication reported, citing a leaked document.

However, the plan will only move forward if the province of Newfoundland will approve the Grieg NL project, the report said.

