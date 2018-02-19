Cermaq releases key sustainability findings

Liza Mayer
February 19, 2018
By
Cermaq notes low mortality, declining use of antibiotics in its farmed salmon
Salmon and trout producer Cermaq says the survival rate for its fish for the full year 2017 ranged from 94 percent to 96 percent in its farms in Norway, Chile and Canada. In fish health performance, none of the fish harvested in Norway in the last quarter of 2017 had received antibiotic treatment, it said. In Chile and Canada, the use of antibiotics was reduced from the same quarter last year. The company said it aims to further reduce its use of antibiotics. Cermaq also reported it had no escapes in the last quarter of 2017, neither so far in 2018. In terms of Occupational Health and Safety, the company said performance remains strong, with a global absence rate of 2.2 percent. Cermaq started publishing quarterly sustainability results in early 2016.

