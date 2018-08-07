Chile’s largest chicken processor has announced it is buying 67 percent of Empresas AquaChile, the country’s largest salmon farmer.
Agrosuper has a salmon unit, Los Fiordos, which sells its produce under the Super Salmon brand. The company's main markets include the United States, Mexico, Italy, Japan, China and Brazil, but most exports to these countries are broiler products. The $850-million deal with AquaChile will make it one of the world’s biggest players in salmon aquaculture.
AquaChile markets its produce under the Verlasso brand, “named the first and only ocean-raised farmed Atlantic salmon to receive the ‘Good Alternative’ buy ranking from the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program,” according to the company.
Chile's chicken giant joins the salmon big leagues
Subscription Centre
Most Popular
-
Marine Harvest Canada searches for new MDMarine Harvest Canada (MHC) is looking for a new managing…
-
Sea Pact ready to fund transformative projectsFinancial support for projects that improve fishing and farming systems…
-
Breeding innovations hold key to shrimp farming’s futureOne needs only to mention erratic shrimp prices, disease outbreaks…
-
Nutrient-packed fish feed ingredient in the worksA startup is developing fish feed ingredients derived from black…
Latest Events
|
American Fisheries Society Annual MeetingSun Aug 19, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
|
Aqua 2018Sat Aug 25, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
|
Annual Practical Short Course on Aquaculture Feed Extrusion, Nutrition and Feed ManagementSun Aug 26, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
|
8th International Symposium on Animal HealthSun Sep 02, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM
|
GOAL 2018Tue Sep 25, 2018
|
25th Annual Cold Harvest Conference and Trade ShowWed Sep 26, 2018 @ 8:00AM - 05:00PM