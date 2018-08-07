Chile's chicken giant joins the salmon big leagues

Liza Mayer
August 07, 2018
By
Agrosuper&#039;s $850M deal with AquaChile will make it a major player in salmon aquaculture
Chile’s largest chicken processor has announced it is buying 67 percent of Empresas AquaChile, the country’s largest salmon farmer.  

Agrosuper has a salmon unit, Los Fiordos, which sells its produce under the Super Salmon brand.  The company's main markets include the United States, Mexico, Italy,  Japan, China and Brazil, but most exports to these countries are broiler products. The $850-million deal with AquaChile will make it one of the world’s biggest players in salmon aquaculture.

AquaChile markets its produce under the Verlasso brand, “named the first and only ocean-raised farmed Atlantic salmon to receive the ‘Good Alternative’ buy ranking from the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program,” according to the company.

