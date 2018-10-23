China ranks first in farmed fish output thus its efforts toward aquaculture sustainability can be seen as good news for consumers around the world.
China has produced more farmed fish than the rest of the world combined since 1991. But “in recent years China aquaculture aimed for production increase to satisfy the market demand, and didn’t pay much attention on aquaculture regulating and governance, water-resources saving and environment protection,” acknowledged Dr Xinhua Yuan, a senior aquaculture officer at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
The country’s strategies to improve efficiency and sustainability in the sector could mean a large reduction in growth for its aquaculture industry but also enhanced seafood quality for consumers.
The policy changes, laid out in its Five-Year Plan (2016 - 2020), “will enhance consumer confidence on aquaculture products from China, as more and more fish will be produced in ecological and environment friendly models,” Dr Yuan tells Aquaculture North America (ANA).
“Green” farmed fish will be offered at higher prices because of the higher costs of producing them, but “consumers are willing to pay the increased prices, because the awareness on ecological and environmental issues is improving worldwide,” he says.
While these efforts could significantly curtail the growth of China’s aquaculture industry, Dr Yuan believes these will not challenge the general fish supply in domestic and international markets. “China has huge fish production, and the adoption of new policy on greener aquaculture and new technology are carried out step by step,” he says.
China moving from quantity to quality
China’s effort towards greener aquaculture is good news for consumers worldwide
Subscription Centre
Most Popular
-
'Sea change' in Canadian aquacultureCanada’s new federal minister responsible for regulating the aquaculture industry…
-
UK retailer raises bar on seafood traceabilityUK retailer Marks & Spencer has launched an interactive website…
-
Adapt and innovate, marine ingredients industry toldThe ability to adapt and innovate is crucial in ensuring…
-
China moving from quantity to qualityChina ranks first in farmed fish output thus its efforts…
Latest Events
|
Laqua 18Tue Oct 23, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
Northwest Fish Culture ConferenceTue Dec 04, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
2018 Aquaculture Innovation WorkshopTue Dec 04, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
2019 Seafarmers Conference and Trade ShowThu Jan 24, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
2019 Ohio Aquaculture Association ConferenceFri Jan 25, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
AQUACULTURE 2019Thu Mar 07, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm