Clearwater Seafoods announces strong 3Q 2018 results

Aquaculture North America Staff
November 09, 2018
By Aquaculture North America Staff
Halifax, N.S. -based seafood company Clearwater Seafoods has announced strong results in its third quarter of 2018.

Third quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA were $164.2 million and $30.7 million versus $163.6 million and $32.8 million in the prior year.

Year to date sales and adjusted EBITDA were $432.4 million and $80.3 million versus $446.3 million and $80.1 million in the prior year.

Strong year to date cash generation as cash from operations and free cash flow were $30.7 million and $12.6 million, an increase of $15.2 million and $43.2 million versus the prior year.

On Aug. 10, 2018, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans announced their decision to cancel the process to issue a fourth clam licence and confirmed that the remaining 25 per cent of the clam quota would be issued to Clearwater for 2018 and 2019.

On Nov. 7, 2018 the Board of Directors approved and declared a dividend of $0.05 per share payable on Dec. 3, 2018 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 19, 2018.

Clearwater is one of North America's largest vertically integrated seafood companies and the largest holder of shellfish licenses and quotas in Canada.

Related items

More in this category: « Call for applications for the Mike Clark Aquaculture Farmer Leadership Program  |  Profits decrease for High Liner Foods in 3Q 2018 »

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

back to top

Subscription Centre

New Subscription
Already a Subscriber
Customer Service
View Digital Magazine

Most Popular

Latest Events

More Events...
Northwest Fish Culture Conference
Tue Dec 04, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
2018 Aquaculture Innovation Workshop
Tue Dec 04, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
2019 Seafarmers Conference and Trade Show
Thu Jan 24, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
2019 Ohio Aquaculture Association Conference
Fri Jan 25, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
2019 Catfish Farmers of America Annual Convention
Thu Feb 21, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
AQUACULTURE 2019
Thu Mar 07, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm

Privacy / CASL
Aquaculture North America is an Annex Business Media publication | Copyright © 2018

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. To find out more, read our Privacy Policy.