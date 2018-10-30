Commercial production of GM salmon to begin in 2019

AquaBounty expects to commence commercial production of its AquAdvantage GM salmon in early 2019 AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies says it expects to start commercial production of its AquAdvantage genetically modified salmon in early 2019.



A $1.52-million loan (C$2 million) it secured from the Province of Prince Edward Island, Canada will help it complete the construction of a 250-metric-ton production facility on its Rollo Bay site, where the GM salmon will be raised. The site includes an R&D hatchery and a broodstock facility.



“This loan should enable us to complete construction of the growout facility at Rollo Bay by the end of this year and to commence commercial production of our innovative AquAdvantage Salmon in early 2019,” said Ronald Stotish, AquaBounty CEO. “This facility will demonstrate the superior economics that AquAdvantage brings to land-based recirculating aquaculture systems. We are very grateful for the support we have received and continue to receive from the Province of Prince Edward Island.”



Roughly 20-30 technical jobs will be created once the facility is in operation, the company said.