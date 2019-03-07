Cooke Aquaculture wins company management award 14 years in a row

Cooke Aquaculture has been selected as a 2019 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, marking the company’s 14th win in a row.





The Best Managed program award winners are comprised of Canadian owned and managed companies, with revenues of more than $15 million, that are demonstrating strategy, capability and commitment to achieve sustainable growth.



Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel that assesses company strategy and vision, investment in capability and commitment to talent.



“Serving our customers while focusing on environmental stewardship remains at the forefront of our sustainable growth strategy,” said Glenn Cooke, CEO of Cooke Aquaculture Inc. “Regardless of what country we operate in or sell to, we understand that our relationship with the environment is vital to our business and to producing top quality seafood.”



The company has invested millions of dollars in research, development and engineering to build a complement of ‘green’ fish health treatment options.



In Atlantic Canada alone, Cooke Aquaculture spends more than $231 million annually buying from 1,269 local small and medium businesses across New Brunswick, PEI, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.



“Caring for the communities where we operate is a big priority,” said Cooke. “Providing good jobs and contributing to the success of local communities is of personal importance to me and my family, and we will continue to do everything we can to support our people at work and at home.”



The 2019 winners of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at the annual Canada’s Best Managed Companies gala in Toronto on April 17, 2019.



