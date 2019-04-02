Cooke unveils expansion plans

Aquaculture North America Staff
April 02, 2019
By Aquaculture North America Staff
Cooke Seafood will be expanding in Nova Scotia with a salmon processing plant.

CEO Glenn Cooke announced the plans at a Halifax Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

"Our goal is to produce more salmon in Nova Scotia, more seawater sites that we are applying for," he said.

The expansion plan starts in Liverpool Bay, where Cooke has another facility.

Read the full story here.

