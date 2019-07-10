DFO scientist receives excellence in research award
Dr Simon Jones accepting the Research Award of Excellence from Joanne Liutkus, AAC outgoing president Credit: Liza Mayer
Dr Simon Jones, lead scientist in the finfish parasitology program at Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO)-Pacific Biological Station in Nanaimo, British Columbia, was awarded the Research Award of Excellence by the Aquaculture Association of Canada (AAC).
The award recognises high quality, innovative and current research that has had a significant impact on the country’s aquaculture industry.
Jones’ diverse background and research interests are in pathogen diversity, host interactions and disease mitigation. Earlier in his career, he was awarded an NSERC industrial fellowship in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, where he spent eight years researching the development of commercial vaccines for use in salmon aquaculture against piscirickettsiosis, infectious salmon anaemia and cold water vibriosis, among others.
At the gala dinner at Aquaculture Canada 2019 in the spring in Victoria, BC where Jones was fêted for his contributions to the industry, he called on fellow scientists to communicate the value of their scientific research to a broader audience.
“It would be through that level of communication that we can best serve our managers and decision-makers and more fully extract the value of the investment that we make in the scientific process,” he said (see more details on page 18.)
Subscription Centre
Most Popular
-
Investor’s offer to buy Kuterra rejectedEmergent Holdings’ offer to buy a majority stake in Kuterra,…
-
Seattle to host trout industry conferenceFish health and the costs of regulations will be in…
-
Canadian industry group honors publisher, AAC pillarPeter Chettleburgh, the founder and former owner of Aquaculture North…
-
Whole Oceans makes progress in RAS project in MaineWhole Oceans expects to break ground this year on a…
Latest Events
|
Aqua NorTue Aug 20, 2019
|
Aquaculture Innovation EuropeTue Sep 10, 2019
|
Aquaculture Europe 2019Mon Oct 07, 2019
|
EXPO PESCA & ACUIPERUWed Nov 06, 2019
|
Latin American & Caribbean Aquaculture 2019Tue Nov 19, 2019