DFO scientist receives excellence in research award

Liza Mayer
July 10, 2019
By Liza Mayer
Dr Simon Jones accepting the Research Award of Excellence from Joanne Liutkus, AAC outgoing president
Dr Simon Jones accepting the Research Award of Excellence from Joanne Liutkus, AAC outgoing president Credit: Liza Mayer
Dr Simon Jones, lead scientist in the finfish parasitology program at Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO)-Pacific Biological Station in Nanaimo, British Columbia, was awarded the Research Award of Excellence by the Aquaculture Association of Canada (AAC).

The award recognises high quality, innovative and current research that has had a significant impact on the country’s aquaculture industry.  

Jones’ diverse background and research interests are in pathogen diversity, host interactions and disease mitigation. Earlier in his career, he was awarded an NSERC industrial fellowship in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, where he spent eight years researching the development of commercial vaccines for use in salmon aquaculture against piscirickettsiosis, infectious salmon anaemia and cold water vibriosis, among others.

At the gala dinner at Aquaculture Canada 2019 in the spring in Victoria, BC where Jones was fêted for his contributions to the industry, he called on fellow scientists to communicate the value of their scientific research to a broader audience.

“It would be through that level of communication that we can best serve our managers and decision-makers and more fully extract the value of the investment that we make in the scientific process,” he said (see more details on page 18.)

