GAA publishes first ever annual report

Aquaculture North America Staff
March 18, 2019
By Aquaculture North America Staff
GAA publishes first ever annual report
The Global Aquaculture Alliance is pleased to announce that it has published its first ever annual report.

The 32-page 2018 annual report — released on March 14, just prior to the 2019 edition of Seafood Expo North America — lays out the 22-year-old organization’s accomplishments and goals for both its pre-competitive advocacy and education work as well as its industry-leading third-party aquaculture certification program, Best Aquaculture Practices.

The centerpiece of the annual report is GAA’s new vision statement, “A world that embraces and enables the role of responsibly farmed seafood in meeting global nutrition needs.”

annualreport page9annualreport page10



Related items

More in this category: « AquaBounty to begin farming in US following FDA import decision

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

back to top

Subscription Centre

New Subscription
Already a Subscriber
Customer Service
View Digital Magazine

Most Popular

Latest Events

More Events...
NC Aquaculture Development Conference
Thu Mar 28, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
Commercial Aquaponics Workshop
Tue Apr 09, 2019
Aquaculture Canada 2019
Sun May 05, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
RAStech 2019
Mon May 13, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
Aqua Nor
Tue Aug 20, 2019
Aquaculture Europe 2019
Mon Oct 07, 2019

Privacy / CASL
Aquaculture North America is an Annex Business Media publication | Copyright © 2019

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. To find out more, read our Privacy Policy.