GAA publishes first ever annual report
The Global Aquaculture Alliance is pleased to announce that it has published its first ever annual report.
The 32-page 2018 annual report — released on March 14, just prior to the 2019 edition of Seafood Expo North America — lays out the 22-year-old organization’s accomplishments and goals for both its pre-competitive advocacy and education work as well as its industry-leading third-party aquaculture certification program, Best Aquaculture Practices.
The centerpiece of the annual report is GAA’s new vision statement, “A world that embraces and enables the role of responsibly farmed seafood in meeting global nutrition needs.”
