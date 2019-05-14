Health challenges in salmonid farming focus of new report

The report is published by Elanco Animal Health, in collaboration with the Norwegian Veterinary Institute and the British Columbia Centre of Aquatic Health Sciences.
“This report aims to serve as a helpful resource for fish health professionals, academics and for the global salmon farming industry in the important effort to improve the comprehension and management of health challenges in salmonid farming,” Elanco said in a statement.
The publication is a series of six scientific reviews with authorship and input from 19 international experts. It covers six important diseases or health challenges affecting farmed salmon globally:
- Sea lice resistance
- Amoebic gill disease (AGD)
- Infectious salmon anemia (ISA)
- Heart and skeletal muscle inflammation (HSMI) and Piscine orthoreovirus (PRV)
- Tenacibaculosis
- Bacterial kidney disease (BKD)
A 72-page report can be downloaded in PDF format here.