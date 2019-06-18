Industrial park to support aquaculture

The industrial park will support the town’s aquaculture sector Credit: NAIA

A town in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador is building an industrial park that will support the area’s growing aquaculture and minning sectors.





The new park will provide the Town of St Lawrence with the necessary infrastructure to attract new businesses and better position itself to respond to the increased demand for commercial space with the reactivation of the St Lawrence fluorspar mine and development of the Grieg NL aquaculture project in Placentia Bay, according to the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.



The Government of Canada and the provincial government of Newfoundland and Labrador are contributing roughly $950,000 and $365,00 to the project.