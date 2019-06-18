Industrial park to support aquaculture
A town in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador is building an industrial park that will support the area’s growing aquaculture and minning sectors.
The new park will provide the Town of St Lawrence with the necessary infrastructure to attract new businesses and better position itself to respond to the increased demand for commercial space with the reactivation of the St Lawrence fluorspar mine and development of the Grieg NL aquaculture project in Placentia Bay, according to the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.
The Government of Canada and the provincial government of Newfoundland and Labrador are contributing roughly $950,000 and $365,00 to the project.
Subscription Centre
Most Popular
-
Maine hosts first land-based eel aquaculture farmA new US$7-million, 27,000-square-foot land-based eel production farm is set…
-
Testing for PRV in the cards for BC farmsFisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), the federal agency responsible for…
-
Whole Oceans' parent company offers to buy KuterraEmergent Holdings, the parent company of Whole Oceans, has offered…
-
‘Made in Canada’ GM salmon expected in 2020Aquabounty expects to see the first commercial harvest of its…
Latest Events
|
Aqua NorTue Aug 20, 2019
|
Aquaculture Innovation EuropeTue Sep 10, 2019
|
Aquaculture Europe 2019Mon Oct 07, 2019
|
EXPO PESCA & ACUIPERUWed Nov 06, 2019
|
Latin American & Caribbean Aquaculture 2019Tue Nov 19, 2019