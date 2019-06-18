Industrial park to support aquaculture

ANA staff
June 18, 2019
By ANA staff
The industrial park will support the town’s aquaculture sector
The industrial park will support the town’s aquaculture sector Credit: NAIA
A town in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador is building an industrial park that will support the area’s growing aquaculture and minning sectors.

The new park will provide the Town of St Lawrence with the necessary infrastructure to attract new businesses and better position itself to respond to the increased demand for commercial space with the reactivation of the St Lawrence fluorspar mine and development of the Grieg NL aquaculture project in Placentia Bay, according to the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

The Government of Canada and the provincial government of Newfoundland and Labrador are contributing roughly $950,000 and $365,00 to the project.

Related items

More in this category: « Aqua-Spark adds to its portfolio  |  Cooke Inc on buying spree »

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

back to top

Subscription Centre

New Subscription
Already a Subscriber
Customer Service
View Digital Magazine

Most Popular

Latest Events

More Events...
Aqua Nor
Tue Aug 20, 2019
Aquaculture Innovation Europe
Tue Sep 10, 2019
Aquaculture Europe 2019
Mon Oct 07, 2019
EXPO PESCA & ACUIPERU
Wed Nov 06, 2019
Latin American & Caribbean Aquaculture 2019
Tue Nov 19, 2019

Jobs

More Jobs...

Privacy / CASL
Aquaculture North America is an Annex Business Media publication | Copyright © 2019

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. To find out more, read our Privacy Policy.