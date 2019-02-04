InnovaSea acquires Water Management Technologies

Aquaculture North America Staff
February 04, 2019
By Aquaculture North America Staff
Boston, Mass.-based Innovasea Systems, Inc. has acquired Baton Rouge, La.-based RAS-focused equipment company Water Management Technologies Inc. (WMT).

The technology-based company said WMT will become a new business unit within Innovasea named Land Systems and operate alongside the existing Farm Systems, Instrumentation and Fish Tracking business units. WMT president Terry McCarthy, will lead the new Land Systems business unit as vice-president and general manager.

“With the vigorous growth underway within the recirculating aquaculture systems sector, becoming part of the Innovasea team will significantly broaden our capability and also provide the needed resources to grow and capitalize on the opportunities presently in the marketplace,” stated Terry McCarthy, president of WMT.

Innovasea said it works to achieve sustainable use of ocean and freshwater ecosystems and is creating a comprehensive, sustainable solution for open-ocean aquaculture through its business units.

“For a quarter of a century WMT has been a leader in flow-through and RAS technology with demonstrated expertise in both freshwater and saltwater systems,” said David Kelly, chief executive officer of Innovasea. “The acquisition of WMT adds nursery/hatchery solutions to our existing open ocean grow-out systems. This enables Innovasea to provide complete egg to harvest solutions for our clients.”

