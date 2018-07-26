Marine Harvest Canada searches for new MD

Marine Harvest Canada (MHC) is looking for a new managing director.
Current managing director, Vincent Erenst, is leaving the company in October for a new opportunity, the company announced.
The salmon producer thanked Erenst “for his dedicated and successful work” in the company’s Western Canadian Operations.
“Vincent has been the Managing Director of Marine Harvest Canada since 2007, overseeing the build out of a sustainable business unit for Marine Harvest. He has also taken leadership roles within the industry in British Columbia and Canada, serving as the Chair of the BC Salmon Farmers Association for many years. Marine Harvest expresses its sincere thanks to Vincent for the very significant contribution he has made to the development of Marine Harvest Canada. The company wishes him all the best and continued success in his new working life,” said MHC.
