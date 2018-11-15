Marine Harvest changes name to MOWI

Photo//Marine Harvest

Global seafood company Marine Harvest has officially changed its name to MOWI. The new name is strongly rooted in the history of the company as it was originally founded as Mowi by Norwegian aquaculture pioneers more than 50 years ago, the company stated in a release.





"I am really excited that we are now taking the company to the next level. Through implementing our MOWI branding strategy, we can communicate our integrated value-chain from feed to the consumer's plate,” said Marine Harvest chief executive officer Alf-Helge Aarskog. “We are looking forward to announcing our new MOWI product line in the coming months.”



The company will launch the MOWI brand into selected markets. The branded product line – yet to be announced – will provide customers added value in taste, convenience, nutrition and traceability.



"Mowi is an inspirational name that recalls our pioneering spirit that has developed over the past 50 years," Aarskog said in the release. "Since the first salmon was farmed in 1964, we have grown into a global fully integrated company, including breeding, feed, farming, processing and sales. Throughout the past 50 years, we have always remained true to our core value – the care we have for our people, our fish, our customers and the environment."



The proposed name change is subject to shareholders' approval, and the company has today summoned an Extraordinary General Assembly to resolve the name change with effect from January 1, 2019.



