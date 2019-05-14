Millennials will shop until they find positions that fulfill their needs, thus earning them the tag ‘consumers of the workplace’ Credit: Bellingham Technical College

Event marketing is one way to burrow into the consciousness of potential recruits, especially millennials. Another is to display socially responsible corporate values. According to a 2016 Cone Communications study, 76 percent of millennials consider a company’s social and environmental commitments when deciding where to work (vs. 58 percent for the US average).





Of course, caring about the environment is core to the business of aquaculture itself, and Taylor Shellfish of Washington State demonstrates a commitment here. When tides aren’t workable, crews will clean the beaches. Taylor also participates in the bi-annual Shellfish Industry Beach Cleanup organized by the Pacific Coast Shellfish Growers Association, contributing people, boats, and lunch.



Similarly, Cermaq is active in improving ocean health. In January, for example, they joined the Coastal Restoration Society and Clayoquot Cleanup in a public meeting to review projects and plans to remove plastic and debris.



Another one of Cermaq’s corporate values is responsibility to society and, in keeping with that, it launched a program this winter to build cultural sensitivity toward indigenous people. In a hypothetical historical village, training participants played roles such as elders, hunters, and children to heighten their awareness.



Harvard Business Review has called millennials “consumers of the workplace” because they will shop until they find positions that fulfill their needs and goals. In addition to targeting this age cohort, though, aquaculture is solving its recruiting problems by reaching out to different segments. A Gen X forklift driver in a warehouse might want to work outdoors, for example. And more and more women are moving into the industry.



Several companies noted that women make up 20 percent of their workforce. And at Cermaq, with its 200 employees, the younger the workforce segment is, the higher the percentage. In fact, women account for 49 percent of millennial (or Gen Y) employees.