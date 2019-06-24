Mowi achieves ASC multi-farm certification

June 24, 2019
By ANA staff
Mowi's site on Alexander Inlet in Klemtu, BC is one of the three Mowi farms in the area that received ASC certification
Mowi’s site on Alexander Inlet in Klemtu, BC is one of the three Mowi farms in the area that received ASC certification Credit: Mowi Canada West
Mowi Canada West has become the world’s first aquaculture company to achieve certification under the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) multi-site certification methodology that was launched in August 2017.

ASC said it developed the multi-site methodology to enable companies owning five to 50 sites within the same jurisdiction to achieve certification for all locations in one go. This allows for a “maximum level of assurance that is credible yet affordable” for both the companies and certification companies, it said.

Independent third-party auditors certified Mowi’s three Klemtu, British Columbia salmon farms--Alexander Inlet, Goat Cove and Kid Bay--to the ASC Salmon Standard.  To achieve certification under the ASC Salmon Standard, farms are audited against 500 separate aspects of the sites performance.

Mowi Canada West now has 23 salmon farms certified to the ASC Salmon Standard, representing about 75 percent of the company’s production.  It said its goal is to achieve ASC certification for all of its farms by 2020.

