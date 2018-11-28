Ocean Supercluster kicks into high gear in Atlantic Canada

The Canadian government is investing up to nearly $153 million, matched dollar for dollar by the private sector, in the Atlantic Canada-based

"We are incredibly excited to have the contribution agreement signed and are eager to enter a new stage of the Ocean Supercluster,” said Kendra MacDonald, chief executive officer of Ocean Supercluster. “The team remains very focused on building our project pipeline and identifying cluster building activities. This is an incredible opportunity for the region and the country to sustainably grow the ocean economy."



The funding agreement means the supercluster can move forward with activities to harness emerging technologies to strengthen Canada's ocean industries such as marine renewable energy, fisheries, aquaculture, oil and gas, defence, shipbuilding and transportation.



"The Ocean Supercluster is bringing together key players in Canada's ocean economy and uniting them in a common innovative vision for sustainable growth,” Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development stated in a release.



It is projected that this supercluster will create more than 3,000 jobs and add more than $14 billion to Canada's economy over 10 years.