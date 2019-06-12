Online course offerings expanded

ANA staff
June 12, 2019
By ANA staff
Online course offerings expanded
A new course called “The Health and Welfare of Atlantic Salmon” has been added to the range of flexible, online courses available on The Fish Site. The course is being offered in conjunction with the FishVet Group.

The new course has been designed for fish operatives who are responsible for the health and welfare aspects of farmed salmon, helping to ensure that fish are free from disease and suffering whilst also promoting good productivity and compliance with legislation. Students can study anytime at their own pace and on any device with internet access.

A variety of courses – from MScs, to introductory courses, to compliance training – have been developed with the University of St Andrews and UMass Boston and are available also at thefishsite.com/learn.

“Anyone looking to accelerate their career in aquaculture or break in to the industry should be able to find the right course for them,” says Jim Muirhead, Director, 5m Publishing, which publishes The Fish Site.

The University of St Andrews offers both postgraduate and undergraduate courses in sustainable aquaculture and students can also take individual modules, which can contribute towards a postgraduate qualification. Courses are taught via an online e-learning platform offering online tutorial support, direct email contact with tutors, video streams and access to student bulletin boards. The structure allows students the maximum flexibility to complete their studies while continuing in their employment.

UMass Boston offers an online undergraduate certificate – Introduction to Sustainable Marine Aquaculture. There are two routes, either for-credit, or non-credit. The for-credit route is ideal for anyone interested in a career in the aquaculture industry and provides many opportunities for students to explore aspects of the field. The non-credit certification enables individuals to quickly gain basic knowledge for entry into the workforce.

Related items

More in this category: « Employer in focus: Keo Fish Farm  |  Four fisheries labs give university leading edge »

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

back to top

Subscription Centre

New Subscription
Already a Subscriber
Customer Service
View Digital Magazine

Most Popular

Latest Events

More Events...
Aqua Nor
Tue Aug 20, 2019
Aquaculture Innovation Europe
Tue Sep 10, 2019
Aquaculture Europe 2019
Mon Oct 07, 2019
EXPO PESCA & ACUIPERU
Wed Nov 06, 2019
Latin American & Caribbean Aquaculture 2019
Tue Nov 19, 2019

Jobs

More Jobs...

Privacy / CASL
Aquaculture North America is an Annex Business Media publication | Copyright © 2019

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. To find out more, read our Privacy Policy.