Online course offerings expanded

A new course called “The Health and Welfare of Atlantic Salmon” has been added to the range of flexible, online courses available on The Fish Site. The course is being offered in conjunction with the FishVet Group.





The new course has been designed for fish operatives who are responsible for the health and welfare aspects of farmed salmon, helping to ensure that fish are free from disease and suffering whilst also promoting good productivity and compliance with legislation. Students can study anytime at their own pace and on any device with internet access.



A variety of courses – from MScs, to introductory courses, to compliance training – have been developed with the University of St Andrews and UMass Boston and are available also at thefishsite.com/learn.



“Anyone looking to accelerate their career in aquaculture or break in to the industry should be able to find the right course for them,” says Jim Muirhead, Director, 5m Publishing, which publishes The Fish Site.



The University of St Andrews offers both postgraduate and undergraduate courses in sustainable aquaculture and students can also take individual modules, which can contribute towards a postgraduate qualification. Courses are taught via an online e-learning platform offering online tutorial support, direct email contact with tutors, video streams and access to student bulletin boards. The structure allows students the maximum flexibility to complete their studies while continuing in their employment.



UMass Boston offers an online undergraduate certificate – Introduction to Sustainable Marine Aquaculture. There are two routes, either for-credit, or non-credit. The for-credit route is ideal for anyone interested in a career in the aquaculture industry and provides many opportunities for students to explore aspects of the field. The non-credit certification enables individuals to quickly gain basic knowledge for entry into the workforce.