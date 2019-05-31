Pentair exits aquaculture industry

May 31, 2019
By Liza Mayer
File photo: Urban Organics aquaponics farm using Pentair’s advanced water filtration technology won the Agriculture Project of the Year in 2017. Pentair says it is leaving the aquaculture business Credit: Urban Organics
Water treatment specialist Pentair Plc is exiting the aquaculture business and selling related units to focus its strength in the residential and commercial pool segments.

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis-headquartered company said the firm will sell the Vaki business unit under the Aquatic Eco-Systems Division, which is specialized in aquaculture-related products and services. Vaki specifically provides fish handling, counting and grading solutions. Pentair will also divest itself of the Chile operations and the online catalog operation.

"While we believe the aquaculture business offers attractive long-term opportunities, the short term business model does not meet our expectations. Pentair will not have any business related to aquaculture once the sale process is complete," spokesperson Rebecca Osborn told Aquaculture North America (ANA).

About 35 employees in the Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems Division are being let go as soon as June 5 as a result of the decision.

"We plan to operate business as usual as we navigate through the sale process. We are dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition for our customers, and will be communicating with customers," Osborne added.

