Phibro Animal Health names new North American Aqua Manager
Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a new North America Aqua Manager.
Mark Pierson will be responsible for all U.S. and Canadian aquaculture related sales, including the implementation of a key account strategy for U.S. and Canadian aquafeed mills and fish farms.
He will also be working with the global aqua team in developing a global aquafeed strategy.
Pierson joins Phibro after spending 11 years at Cargill where he most recently served as the strategy, marketing and technology lead for Cargill’s aqua nutrition business. At Cargill he led the strategy development for the aqua nutrition business across multiple species and geographies.
Prior to Cargill, Pierson was with Ocean Spray Cranberries where he served as assistant category manager for the brand at major retailers.
Subscription Centre
Most Popular
-
Marine Harvest changes name to MOWIGlobal seafood company Marine Harvest has officially changed its name…
-
Call for applications for the Mike Clark Aquaculture Farmer Leadership ProgramThe National Aquaculture Association is calling on young farmers to…
-
Sustainable Ocean Fund investing $5M in offshore aquacultureLa-Paz, Mexico-based marine fish producer The Kampachi Company announced on…
-
Washington hatchery renovations to expand salmon productionAfter a long planning process, a US$16.4 million renovation project…
Latest Events
|
Northwest Fish Culture ConferenceTue Dec 04, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
2018 Aquaculture Innovation WorkshopTue Dec 04, 2018 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
2019 Seafarmers Conference and Trade ShowThu Jan 24, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
2019 Ohio Aquaculture Association ConferenceFri Jan 25, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
2019 Catfish Farmers of America Annual ConventionThu Feb 21, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm
|
AQUACULTURE 2019Thu Mar 07, 2019 @ 8:00am - 05:00pm