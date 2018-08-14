Shrimp farmer tests vibrio-suppression technology

Liza Mayer
August 14, 2018
By
NaturalShrimp is field-testing a technology that it developed to keep indoor shrimp farms safe from bacteria
NaturalShrimp is field-testing a technology that it developed to keep indoor shrimp farms safe from bacteria
A shrimp farmer in Dallas, Texas is field-testing a technology that it developed to keep indoor shrimp farms safe from bacteria.

NaturalShrimp, a publicly traded agro-tech company, has started testing the patent-pending technology in a 65,000-gallon tank at its pilot production farm near San Antonio, Texas.

The company says the technology is “potentially disruptive to the entire shrimp farming industry.” “NaturalShrimp’s patent pending Vibrio Suppression Technology effectively eliminates water-borne bacteria and other harmful organisms and keeps ammonia at safe concentration levels, thus eliminating one of the historically most difficult problems in shrimp aquaculture,” it said on its website.

