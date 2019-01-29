Stronger America Through Seafood reaching out to seafood community stakeholders
U.S., advocacy group Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS) is requesting support for increasing U.S. production of healthful, sustainable and affordable seafood through marine aquaculture.
The “Advancing the Quality and Understanding of American Aquaculture Act” or the “AQUAA Act,” soon to be reintroduced by Sens. Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Reps. Collin Peterson (D-MN) and Steve Palazzo (R-MS) clarifies a process for permitting aquaculture in federal waters that preserves existing environmental statutes and minimizes impacts to existing ocean-based industries.
This legislation is CRITICAL if the U.S. is to meet its potential as a global leader in sustainable seafood production!
SATS will be adding signatures to a pro-aquaculture letter until Monday, Feb. 4. The final letter, with names listed, will be sent to Congress on Wednesday, Feb. 6.
To have your name added to the letter, please e-mail Sarah Brenholt ( This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it ) with the following information (handwritten signatures not necessary):
NAME
ORGANIZATION
CITY, STATE
