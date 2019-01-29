Stronger America Through Seafood reaching out to seafood community stakeholders

U.S., advocacy group Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS) is requesting support for increasing U.S. production of healthful, sustainable and affordable seafood through marine aquaculture.



This legislation is CRITICAL if the U.S. is to meet its potential as a global leader in sustainable seafood production!

pro-aquaculture letter until Monday, Feb. 4. The final letter, with names listed, will be sent to Congress on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

To have your name added to the letter, please e-mail Sarah Brenholt with the following information:

Theor the,” soon to be reintroduced by Sens. Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Reps. Collin Peterson (D-MN) and Steve Palazzo (R-MS) clarifies a process for permitting aquaculture in federal waters that preserves existing environmental statutes and minimizes impacts to existing ocean-based industries.SATS will be adding signatures to a