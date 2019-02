Tasmania’s Primary Industries and Water Minister Guy Barnett and Nova Scotia’s Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Keith Colwell. Photo//Supplied

The Tasmanian and Nova Scotian governments are working together to strengthen fisheries and aquaculture in both the Australian and Canadian regions.





Tasmania’s Primary Industries and Water Minister Guy Barnett and Nova Scotia’s Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Keith Colwell signed the agreement in mid-February after a meeting which included representatives from Nova Scotia’s seafood sector.



Minister Barnett stated the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) “will ensure a mechanism for shared learning and knowledge exchange on fisheries and aquaculture development.”



He added, “Tasmania’s $947 million per annum seafood sector is synonymous with our premium food brand, and we are always looking at ways to value-add.”



The delegation from Nova Scotia also visited Tasmanian fishers, heard from our fisheries experts and discussed fishing practices with the industry.